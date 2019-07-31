Anne Marie Moore

Anne Marie Moore, of Rancho Hacienda in Dos Cabezas, was named the 2019 Cattle Woman of the Year by the Arizona State Cowbelles.

 Contributed Photo

SCOTTSDALE — Add one more honor to the area, courtesy of Rancho Hacienda.

The Arizona State Cowbelles named Anne Marie Moore, of Dos Cabezas, the 2019 Cattle Woman of the Year for 2019.

Moore received the honor during the Cowbelles’ annual meeting at the We-Ko-Pa Resort in Scottsdale. The plaque presented to Moore by Pam Turnbull, of Dragoon, read, “In appreciation and recognition for your dedication and continued service to the cattle industry.”

Moore and her husband, L.E. Jr., raise red brangus cattle on their Rancho Hacienda. She’s been a member of Arizona State Cowbelles for 30 years, served as the Cowbelles’ state president in 1989 and served as American National Cattle Women beef promotion chair.

The Cowbelles’ annual meeting was held in conjunction with the Arizona Cattle Growers Association annual meeting, presided over by president Jay Whetten, of the J6 Ranch in Bonita.

