200122-localnews-practice (2).JPG

Contributed Photo/Courtesy of Northern Cochise Community Hospital: Dr. Martin Dufour, director of the Sulphur Springs Medical Center and Sunsites Medical Clinic, addresses the symptoms of “patient” Aiden Tippens at SSMC. She was part of a group of 13 students from a Medical Professions class at Cochise College, who portrayed injured people during the exercise at NCCH.

WILLCOX- Emergency services flew into action on Wednesday in preparation for any future situations.

On Wednesday morning the Northern Cochise Community Hospital (NCCH) was a key participant in a training exercise which began in Tombstone. In the exercise, a scenario in which a hazardous explosion erupted in the old Tombstone high school, resulted in the transportation of multiple actors portraying victims to NCCH. Participating individuals portraying incident victims in the scenario were set up for decontamination in a tent outside the hospital.

200122-localnews-practice (1).JPG

Contributed Photo/Courtesy of Northern Cochise Community Hospital: NCCH Environmental Services staff, from left, Becky Pash, Tom Early, Karla Escalante and Krystal Duerinck, take a “patient” out of the decontamination tent, before the patient can go into the hospital for treatment. Bill Hopkins, NCCH Emergency Management Director, watches over the process, at right.

“The exercise held Jan. 15 is beneficial to staff and the community to prepare for situations that include an influx of patients into the ER,” NCCH Chief Nursing Officer Renae Dineen said in a recent press release by NCCH. “The importance of holding these exercises and drills is to prepare staff for situations of this magnitude.”

Individuals and agencies who assisted in the training included the Cochise County Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Services (RACES) personnel, as well as Air Vac.

