COCHISE — Screenings and referrals for children aged birth through 21 years of age, who may have disabilities or significant developmental delays, are available for children who live within the Cochise School District boundaries.

These services are provided through Child Find, a federally mandated screening program.

The next Child Find screenings are:

• Sept. 12

• Oct. 17

• Nov. 14

• Dec. 12

Screenings will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Parents or guardians are asked to call Cochise School at 520-384-2540 to arrange an appointment for a free Child Find screening.

Tags

Load comments