WILLCOX- A threat made through an internet game toward a Willcox school spurred international investigators as well as Willcox authorities to action.
According to a press release by the Willcox Department of Public Safety, the Willcox police was contacted by Interpol through the Cochise County Terrorism Liaison Officer on Monday morning. Through this chain of communication, city officials were informed of a threat made against a Willcox School. In an updated release made by the Willcox School District and the Willcox Department of Public Safety later Monday, it was stated that the threats were vague and initially believed to be a hoax. The Willcox high school was contacted and additional law enforcement resources were deployed to the area as an added precaution. The school administration was contacted and was told that it was not necessary to lock down the school.
According to the release, Interpol informed Cochise County that an individual playing an online game made vague threats about a school shooting. Through the efforts of the Willcox Police Department, Cochise County Sheriff’s Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as Interpol, the person of interest who made the threats was identified. According to the press release, the individual is going through interviews and does not have access to firearms. At this point, no charges have been filed. The individual lives outside of Willcox, and has no ties to Willcox or Willcox Schools.
“We identified the person who made the threat, and he is being interviewed as we speak,” said Willcox Director of Public Safety Chief Dale Hadfield.
Hadfield told the Range News that the individual of interest is a juvenile. The juvenile is from the Sierra Vista area, and according to Hadfield, the Cochise County Sheriff Department will be investigating as well since the juvenile is from the area.
"Chief Dale Hadfield stated that all threats are taken seriously and will be investigated with the utmost urgency. Superintendent Kevin Davis stated safety of our students is the number one priority of school staff. Both Chief Hadfield and Superintendent Davis remind the community to work together to ensure our children are safe and if you see or hear something, please say something," read the updated press release from the Willcox Department of Public Safety and the Willcox Unified School District on Monday night.
The situation is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information to contribute to the case, they may contact the Willcox Department of Public Safety attention Sgt. J. Valle at (520) 384-4673
This article was updated on Monday night at 7:50pm.
