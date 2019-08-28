WILLCOX — The Quarterback Club touched down Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Willcox Elks Lodge to raise money for local school sports.
As a local nonprofit, the Quarterback Club has been functioning for 43 years, and this event was the ninth annual banquet at the Elks Club. Yarborough Band performed live music.
“I would like to thank all the of the community for all the donations that help raise the money for the kids,” said event organizer April Denny. “We’re excited to probably feed about 125 people and hopefully raise some money with our live auction.
“The Quarterback Club supports all the youth programs at the middle school and the high school. We give anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000 in various ways back to the kids and the sports programs a year. This is one of our biggest fund-raisers. We also do a golf tournament.”
After the event, Denny told the Range News that the fund-raiser pulled in slightly more than $22,000.
