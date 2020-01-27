WILLCOX — Food brings people together. At almost every place in the world, cooking and dining with loved ones is a deeply binding experience.
Nell Worden knows this and, as director of the Willcox Community Food Pantry, she strives to make this possible for every family.
“Just being able to serve people. To see people be able to get nutritional food and to be happy with where they come and get it. We not only try to give out food but we try to give out acceptance and love, too,” Worden said.
When Worden accepted the role 10 years ago, she didn’t anticipate the impact her work would have on the community, nor the impact it would bring upon herself. She is truly passionate about what she does and the difference she is able to make.
With her team of devoted volunteers, Wordon has moved the food pantry to a downtown location, increased its food supply, and built a large clothing and toy “store” for those in need.
The food pantry has an important role during the holidays. The staff helped families fill their dining room tables on Thanksgiving, and they have even bigger plans for Christmas. Those who apply in early December collect a Christmas dinner package and can pick out a present for the little ones in their families. This is made a reality through the food pantry’s fund-raising as well as community donations of new and used items.
“If people just have some little thing that they can put under the tree, it makes their whole holiday better, and it makes them feel happy that they have the ability to give,” Worden said.
