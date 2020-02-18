WILLCOX — What does it take for a marriage to last nearly 70 years? If anyone knows the answer, it would be Harold and Jean Inman.
Inside their home hangs a poem:
“Within the garden of my heart where flowers of love grow,
There are blossoms of remembrance, forget me knots so blue;
And purple velvet pansies to tell my thoughts of you.
And roses that will always bloom whatever be the weather,
Whose fragrance is the memory of days we spent together.”
These sweet words, stitched onto a soft pillowcase, are a momento from the Inmans’ life in Panama. Harold excitedly grabbed his Seawall Echo school yearbook from 1961 and beamed next to his staff photo. Harold was the school principal and Jean taught English as a second language.
But let’s start at the beginning. Jean had just graduated from college, Harold had finished his military service in World War II and both were eager for the next phase in life. Harold met Jean at her sister’s wedding in California, and they soon after began their 70 year journey together.
“It was time to settle down, and I knew she was the one,” Harold said.
Life took them many places after that. They raised children in Missouri, taught students in Panama, and owned a ranch in Costa Rica — the Inmans were always looking ahead.
“We’ve lived a good life and have had many experiences,” said Jean.
Today, the Inmans enjoy their golden years in Willcox. They have a bounty of dear friendships made in many countries, including their tight-knit community at the Rose C Allan Senior Center. They are surrounded by a large family and just welcomed their first great great grandchild into the world. Though they’ve accomplished many goals, they still have milestones ahead: they will be celebrating their 95th birthdays this year and their anniversary in the fall.
You learn a lot about marriage in a lifetime. It takes more than a spark to last this long; the Inmans advise compassion, communication, and, as Harold jokingly puts it, “to learn when to shut up.”
They say that true love stands the test of time, and 70 years is no short feat. But according to Jean and Harold, they would do it many times over again.
