WILLCOX- Saturday night glittered on the annual red carpet fundraiser put on by the Willcox Historic Theater and Arts.
This year the theme of the Red Carpet Shindig was Americana, celebrating everything from the iconic cowboy to hamburgers and apple pie. Locals from within the community dressed up as historical figures such as Abraham Lincoln as well as actors. Shirley Temple, who was portrayed by Arya White, won many votes as she tap danced on stage with master of ceremonies Eddie Browning. White won the celebrity contest for the night. This year the live auction made roughly $3,000 more than last with a generated income of roughly $16,200 to fund the theater’s youth activities, STEM classes, as well as the live performances. The one mishap of the evening occurred when the electrical in the building shorted out, making it impossible for the kitchen crew to be able to serve half of the audience. However, the theater crew persevered, and everyone was fed before the end of the evening.
“It was pretty stressful for the kitchen folks. I will just say the server kids, Gary, and Nicky, and the kids they were helping, they did a tremendous job. We told them we would be done by 8 o’clock, and obviously it took much longer than that. But they stayed there like troopers and did an excellent job, I can’t praise them high enough,” said Director of the Historic Willcox Theater Gayle Berry. “The theme, Americana, seemed to have so much scope for celebrities. You have 200 plus years of history, so you have celebrities all over the place. It just clicked. I’d live to give a heartfelt thanks from all of us on the shindig committee for the support from Willcox and the Willcox community. We hope everyone had a great time, and we’re going to start on next year’s event.”
As a special treat, Corinne Stout was invited to this year’s celebration as an authentic Rosie the Riveter. Corinne worked in the plane yards during World War 2. A Willcox local, Berry had met Stout several years beforehand and invited her to the event as a special guest. Stout received a standing ovation, and several individuals asked Stout for her autograph.
