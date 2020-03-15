Replicas of Japanese Zeroes and Torpedo planes made for the 1970 movie Tora, Tora, Tora that were flying from Houston to a Yuma airshow refueled at Willcox Airport on Thursday. The planes ended up heading back to Texas when the show was cancelled. The oldest member of the flight crew has been flying these for 43 years.
