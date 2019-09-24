WILLCOX — Rex Allen Jr. will perform a free concert in Windmill Park, on historic Railroad Avenue, in Willcox at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Rex will be entertaining Willcox Elementary students Thursday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. and will be at the Cowboy Hall of Fame dinner that evening.
Saturday morning, Rex will be in the Rex Allen Days parade, followed by his free concert at Windmill Park that afternoon.
