Rex Allen Jr.

Rex Allen Jr. sings “I Love You, Arizona” on the Senate floor in Phoenix in 2017, after Gov. Doug Ducey proclaimed “Rex Allen Jr. Day” in Arizona.

 Contributed Photo/Janna Lyon

WILLCOX — Rex Allen Jr. will perform a free concert in Windmill Park, on historic Railroad Avenue, in Willcox at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

Rex will be entertaining Willcox Elementary students Thursday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. and will be at the Cowboy Hall of Fame dinner that evening. 

Saturday morning, Rex will be in the Rex Allen Days parade, followed by his free concert at Windmill Park that afternoon.

Tags

Load comments