cori fonseca

Brooke Curley Photo/ Arizona Range News: Cari Fonseca, right, of the Next Step Foundation spoke with fair goers and then on Wednesday spoke to the entire Willcox School about the dangers of impaired driving.

WILLCOX- The Health and Safety Fair greeted roughly 300 individuals from within the community.

The fair was located in Keiller Park on Tuesday afternoon, including multiple booths by Willcox Against Substance Abuse (WASA) and Sonoran Prevention Works as well as other first responder agencies in the area. Hosted by the Willcox City Police Department, there were educational presentations available for adult and child attendees. The Willcox Pool was also open during the safety fair. Hot dogs and drinks were donated, and were for free at the event.

safety fair

Brooke Curley Photo/ Arizona Range News: Local law enforcement including Willcox Police, Cochise County Sheriff Department, and the Arizona Highway Patrol worked together with the City of Willcox to put on the Health and Safety Fair. In the center stands Willcox Mayor Mike Law and to his left is Willcox Director of Public Safety Dale Hadfield.

“I’m absolutely floored with the amount of support that came out. I’d like to thank the community members that came out and the different agencies that took their time to meet the public,” said Willcox Director of Public Safety Dale Hadfield.“I think it was a great collaboration to show the type of resources there are for everybody.”

“I’m amazed at the turnout and I’m thrilled that the community came out to see what is here for them and to get to know the local organizations,” said event attendee and Willcox City Councilwoman Terry Rowden. “I think if they do this every year it will grow to be even bigger.”

