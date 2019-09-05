WILLCOX- The Health and Safety Fair greeted roughly 300 individuals from within the community.
The fair was located in Keiller Park on Tuesday afternoon, including multiple booths by Willcox Against Substance Abuse (WASA) and Sonoran Prevention Works as well as other first responder agencies in the area. Hosted by the Willcox City Police Department, there were educational presentations available for adult and child attendees. The Willcox Pool was also open during the safety fair. Hot dogs and drinks were donated, and were for free at the event.
“I’m absolutely floored with the amount of support that came out. I’d like to thank the community members that came out and the different agencies that took their time to meet the public,” said Willcox Director of Public Safety Dale Hadfield.“I think it was a great collaboration to show the type of resources there are for everybody.”
“I’m amazed at the turnout and I’m thrilled that the community came out to see what is here for them and to get to know the local organizations,” said event attendee and Willcox City Councilwoman Terry Rowden. “I think if they do this every year it will grow to be even bigger.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.