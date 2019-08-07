Staff Reports
July 27
10:27 a.m. — Officers took a report of a male subject who was a victim in a Social Security scam. The victim lost an unknown amount of money.
1:32 p.m. — Officers took a report of a male subject being threatened with a firearm at the Rex Allen Circle K.
7:21 p.m. — Medics and Willcox Fire Department responded to I-10, eastbound, for a 22-year-old subject having an allergic reaction.
11:59 p.m. — Officers responded to the area of Maley and Haskell for an intoxicated male subject. Justin Lawson was arrested and booked into jail for disorderly conduct.
July 28
3:01 a.m. — Officers took a report of a possible assault at NCCH. The call turned out to be a false report and an assault did not occur. A report was not taken.
5:21 a.m. — Officers responded to the 600 block of N. Mesa for a suspicious person knocking on doors. No one was found in the area. A report was not taken.
11:36 a.m. — Medics were requested for a rollover accident on I-10, MP 378. The medics were canceled per Department of Public Safety.
11:46 a.m. — Medics responded to 124 N. Curtis for a male subject with diabetic issues.
5:21 p.m. — Officers took a report of found property at Texaco.
7:28 p.m. — Medics responded to 6188 N. Fort Grant Rd. for an 85-year-old male who was ill. The subject refused medical care.
8:45 p.m. — Officers arrested a female subject for an active warrant out of JP4.
July 30
12:51 p.m. — Officers responded to W. Jessie for a domestic violence call. One female was cited and released.
1:09 p.m. — Officers received a call for a male subject who was out of control at N. Curtis. Upon their arrival, the subject was no longer at the location. Officers made contact with the subject at JP4 and placed him into custody.
9:23 p.m. — Officers conducted a traffic stop. One subject was cited and released for DUI.
July 31
11:48 a.m. — Officers arrested a male subject on a warrant at 201 N. Haskell.
1:53 p.m. — Officers took a report of harassment at the Police Department.
3:07 p.m. — Officers arrested a female on a warrant from Cochise County.
3:34 p.m. — Officers responded to the T.A. Truck Stop for a trailer that had disconnected from the truck and was blocking traffic.
4:14 p.m. — Medics responded to S. Bowie Ave. for a 58-year-old male with a possible stroke. The subject was taken to NCCH. for treatment.
10:11 p.m. — Medics and officers responded to N. Curtis Ave. for a suicidal male subject.
August 1
7:44 a.m. — Medics responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 186, MP 349. One patient was transported to NCCH.
8:30 a.m. — Medics responded to S. Highway 186 for a 63-year-old male with back pain. The patient refused medical service.
10:38 a.m. — Medics were responding to E. Lawrence St. in Bowie for a report of an unattended death when they were canceled en route by Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
6:51 p.m. — Medics and officers responded to Safeway for a fall. The subject was sent to NCCH. for treatment.
9:32 p.m. — Officers cited and released a female subject for shoplifting at Dollar General.
August 2
6:44 a.m. — Medics responded to a residence for a 64-year-old-year old male who wasn’t able to feel his arms and legs.
08:39 a.m. — Medics responded to Interstate 10, MP 390 for an elderly male with a possible heat stroke. Patient refusal.
09:51 a.m. — Detectives arrested a male subject at Airport & Bisbee for a warrant from our agency.
02:34 p.m. — Detectives arrested a male subject in the 200 block of N. Bisbee Ave. for a warrant from our agency.
04:52 p.m. — Officers took a report of a sex offense.
05:27 p.m. — Willcox Fire Department responded to I-10 EB 347 for a reported brush fire. Negative contact.
5:43 p.m. — Officers responded to W. Jessie St. for a suicidal subject.
