WILLCOX — After a year of dramatic changes, the Wings Over Willcox Birding Festival took flight.
In 2019, the Wings Over Willcox Birding and Nature Festival left the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture to operate beneath a newly formed 501(c)3 organization called the Willcox Nature Association.
This year’s festival included tour buses, vendors and knowledgeable presenters. Many of the Wings Over Willcox activities were located in the Willcox Community Center. The birding banquet was sold out.
“We came to this last year. We did the hawk stalk last year and we had a ball,” said Donna Hurley, who visits Arizona from Kodiak, Alaska. “This is twice that we’ve been down here. I like Willcox. I think it’s really cool. We came to see the cranes.”
In a previous interview in 2019, Homer Hansen, who orchestrated the creation of the Willcox Nature Association, told the Range News that this year's festival will focus on quality over quantity.
“The festival was superb. We had 156 registrants, which appears to be double the past two to three years,” Hansen said. “We had 18 vendors, which is four times the amount of the previous two years. We have an ambiance of a small connected family feel. An ambiance of everybody knowing everybody. It was superb. Everybody knowing everybody. It was like birders Thanksgiving. It was a wonderful return to the festival. In all sincerity we anticipate next year to be even better.”
