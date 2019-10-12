WILLCOX- Teach a child to grow a tree and the world will be just a little greener.
The tree planting project gathered school children and local community leaders together Thursday morning at the Willcox cemetery to plant 40 afghan pine trees. A Willcox School 7th grade class has been working for six months to gather funds to plant 90 trees in the City of Willcox.
“It's an amazing experience to be able to plant trees once again in Willcox. I do realize that watering these trees requires a long term commitment and I am glad that the City of Willcox officials have done that,” said tree planting project spearhead Willcox School 7th grade class teacher Rebecca Bhasme. “I am positive that by developing new ways to converse water, harvest rainwater and reuse water, we can continue planting and conserving our valley.”
The middle school class has raised over $700 to purchase their plants. This is the second batch of trees that have been planted in the City of Willcox, with the first being 30 trees planted by students at the Willcox golf course in May. At Thursday’s drive, Willcox students as well as Cochise Elementary students worked together on the tree planting.
“I’m glad that these students are interested in their community at the age they are and they’re really being directed the right way, they’re taking it the right way, and they’re putting their efforts into making the city beautiful,” said Willcox Mayor Mike Laws, who was at the tree planting on Thursday. “I think that goes a long way, even with tree planting because they learn not to litter and they’re being taught the right way to make this happen. The city enjoys helping them because it really seems to put you back years to when things were done differently and we’re trying to get back to that hometown pride, and they’re bringing it.”
