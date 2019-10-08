October 1
12:34 p.m. — Officers took a report of lost property at Safeway.
3:50 p.m. — Officers responded to W. Hoch for an on-going domestic situation. The male party involved was arrested and booked.
4:49 p.m. — Officers and Cochise County Sheriff's Office responded to W. Airport Rd. for a two vehicle, non-injury accident. Cochise County Sheriff's Office took the report.
October 2
1:15 a.m. — Officers cited and released a male subject for driving on a suspended license at Downen and Bowie.
October 3
1:54 p.m. — Officers took a report of a possible stolen gun from a vehicle. More information is needed to see if it is stolen or just misplaced.
October 4
6:12 a.m. — Officers and Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to TA Travel Center for an elderly male that came into the shop and laid down.
12:17 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service and Willcox Fire responded to W. Cox Rd. for a male with an injured leg. A tractor ran over him. The patient was taken to NCCH for treatment.
1:52 p.m. — Officers responded to the area of Burger King and 340 Overpass for a report of a person throwing balls onto the freeway. No proof was found on scene. One subject was talked to in the area but he saw nothing.
2:24 p.m. — Officers responded to S. Casas Lindas for a report of a harassment. The parties involved were talked to. If the problems continued, further action could be taken. No report was taken at this time.
4:35 p.m. — Officers arrested a female on two felony warrants. The subject was booked into jail.
6:09 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service and Willcox Fire Department responded to N. Haskell Ave. for a 31-year-old male complaining of chest pains. The patient refused medical treatment.
6:14 p.m. — Officers requested a separate report number from the arrest warrant number for a 31-year-old male, for possession of dangerous drugs.
7:18 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to call in Benson for a fall.
October 5
5:16 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to I-10, MP 373 for a single vehicle accident. Three patients were transported to NCCH for minor injuries. One patient was flown out from the scene.
6:16 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to N. Bowie Ave. for a 32-year-old that was vomiting. The patient was transported to NCCH for treatment.
9:05 a.m. — Humane Officers responded to the Hitching Post for a report of a kitten stuck in a wheel shock. The kitten was removed safely.
11:29 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to W. Cox for an elderly female that had fallen and had a possible injury. The patient refused medical treatment.
11:50 a.m. — Units responded to the Community Center for a female teen that had fallen and hit her head. Willcox Fire Department and Willcox Emergency Medical Service were also dispatched. The patient was transported to NCCH for treatment.
12:57 p.m. — Officers responded to N. Railroad Ave. for a purse that was found.
3:24 p.m. — Officers responded to E. Maley for a past occurred burglary.
7:43 p.m. — Officers arrested, cited and released a driver for D.U.I.
October 6
8:03 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to Kansas Settlement and Baker for a male subject with delirium. The patient was transported to NCCH for treatment.
9:26 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to East Business Loop, MP 366 for a 50-year-old male with diabetic issues. The patient was transported to NCCH for treatment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.