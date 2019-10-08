Willcox Police

October 1

12:34 p.m. — Officers took a report of lost property at Safeway.

3:50 p.m. — Officers responded to W. Hoch for an on-going domestic situation. The male party involved was arrested and booked.

4:49 p.m. — Officers and Cochise County Sheriff's Office responded to W. Airport Rd. for a two vehicle, non-injury accident. Cochise County Sheriff's Office took the report.

October 2

1:15 a.m. — Officers cited and released a male subject for driving on a suspended license at Downen and Bowie.

October 3

1:54 p.m. — Officers took a report of a possible stolen gun from a vehicle. More information is needed to see if it is stolen or just misplaced.

October 4

6:12 a.m. — Officers and Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to TA Travel Center for an elderly male that came into the shop and laid down.

12:17 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service and Willcox Fire responded to W. Cox Rd. for a male with an injured leg. A tractor ran over him. The patient was taken to NCCH for treatment.

1:52 p.m. — Officers responded to the area of Burger King and 340 Overpass for a report of a person throwing balls onto the freeway. No proof was found on scene. One subject was talked to in the area but he saw nothing.

2:24 p.m. — Officers responded to S. Casas Lindas for a report of a harassment. The parties involved were talked to. If the problems continued, further action could be taken. No report was taken at this time.

4:35 p.m. — Officers arrested a female on two felony warrants. The subject was booked into jail.

6:09 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service and Willcox Fire Department responded to N. Haskell Ave. for a 31-year-old male complaining of chest pains. The patient refused medical treatment.

6:14 p.m. — Officers requested a separate report number from the arrest warrant number for a 31-year-old male, for possession of dangerous drugs.

7:18 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to call in Benson for a fall.

October 5

5:16 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to I-10, MP 373 for a single vehicle accident. Three patients were transported to NCCH for minor injuries. One patient was flown out from the scene.

6:16 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to N. Bowie Ave. for a 32-year-old that was vomiting. The patient was transported to NCCH for treatment.

9:05 a.m. — Humane Officers responded to the Hitching Post for a report of a kitten stuck in a wheel shock. The kitten was removed safely.

11:29 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to W. Cox for an elderly female that had fallen and had a possible injury. The patient refused medical treatment.

11:50 a.m. — Units responded to the Community Center for a female teen that had fallen and hit her head. Willcox Fire Department and Willcox Emergency Medical Service were also dispatched. The patient was transported to NCCH for treatment.

12:57 p.m. — Officers responded to N. Railroad Ave. for a purse that was found.

3:24 p.m. — Officers responded to E. Maley for a past occurred burglary.

7:43 p.m. — Officers arrested, cited and released a driver for D.U.I.

October 6

8:03 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to Kansas Settlement and Baker for a male subject with delirium. The patient was transported to NCCH for treatment.

9:26 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to East Business Loop, MP 366 for a 50-year-old male with diabetic issues. The patient was transported to NCCH for treatment.

