BOWIE- As an ongoing holiday tradition, the Bowie Volunteer Fire Department brought Christmas to its community on Friday.
The community tradition has carried on for 20 years, and this year was no different. On Friday the Bowie Fire Department placed Santa and Mrs. Claus atop one of their fire engines and drove up and down every street in Bowie to call everyone to the celebration at the firehouse. Multiple community organizations participated in the event.
Bowie volunteer firefighter Drew Topor told the Range News that he estimated that 60 children and 50 families attended the event.
“This year each kid was given two Christmas presents,” said Topor. “We also received money for a couple of special guests to win a television or walkie talkies. Some of the funding came out of our fire department budget. But Walmart also gave us a $1,500 grant for the event.”
Topor said that each year the Christmas event becomes larger, incorporating more people. Also, Topor said that this year’s event was orchestrated by Jami Nasta who will be leaving the department after this last hurrah. The Bowie Chamber of Commerce was also present at the event, and the department also worked with the Bowie school district.
“The Bowie Fire Department would like to thank the school district, the Chamber of Commerce, Walmart and everybody who donated to make this happen as well as those who came out and supported us. Without the town, we wouldn’t exist,” said Topor.
“This is just another piece of the community working together, which is nice,” said Bowie Superintendent Wendy Conger.
