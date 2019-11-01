WILLCOX- The WASA trunk-or-treat was comprised of creepy crawlies, witches galore, and just enough candy to keep the kids asking for more on Halloween night.
WASA (Willcox Against Substance Abuse) partnered with more local entities to create their annual trunk-or-treat on October 31. WASA combined with the LDS church’s trunk-or-treat, and the event was located in Keiller Park. Another item that makes this year’s Halloween event different from years previous is that food trucks were invited as well.
“We’re doing some new things. This is the first time we’ve had vendors. We’re hoping people will like it, and it’s a good place here with the tables. We have, I think, a few more trunks here than we’ve had before. We have 28, and that’s a good-sized number of trunks,” said WASA director Sally White. “It’s nice to see the community out. This is a safe place, and you can see that the kids come and just play. That’s fine. That’s great, if they want to go out and play and then gather treats again that’s fine. I love having it here. We’ve done Halloween since WASA started.”
