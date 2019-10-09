WILLCOX- A gift made by hand at the Elsie S. Hogan Community Library, and given away personally to a veteran creates a lesson learned for local youth.
The community library sewing program features sewing classes for youngsters aged 10-14. Participants in the program were taught how to clean, care for, and use sewing machines. Throughout the course, the youth created a lap quilt to be donated to the State Veterans Home in Tucson. On September 27, the youth sewing class brought their projects to the veterans home personally.
“Bonnie Symonds from the Daughters of the American Revolution transported myself and 5 young people from the class on Friday, Sept. 2 to the VA Hospital where we met with Kelly Dolan with Veteran Services,” said Library Program Coordinator Lucy Wilson. “ We were
escorted to the oncology/hematology infusion unit and met with various veterans during their infusions and presented them with the beautiful quilts made by these amazing youth.”
The class completed 12 quilts. Unfortunately, due to the volleyball tournaments and Cochise County Fair, several of the class participants were unable to attend.
“One of the young persons, Suaily Fernandez cried as she presented the quilt she had made. On the way home she told us that “her” veteran thought she was just showing the quilt to him and teared up when she told him it was his,” said Wilson. “All in all, this project was very satisfying for all involved. Without the help and donations of this community this program could not have been successful.”
Wilson expressed her sincere thanks to Bonnie Symonds with the Daughters of the American Revolution, and all of the ladies who volunteered their time to the program: Joyce Richmond, Edna Scott, Sharon Cadaret, Ellen Hedges, Judith Whitman and Jeannie Norris.
Since the creation of the program, two more classes have been created by the Elsie S. Hogan Community Library. One class once again for the youth, but another for the adults within the community to learn how to sew and care for sewing machines.
