WILLCOX — The City of Willcox is partnering with local businesses to put on a safety fair for families.
The fair will be located in Keiller Park on Sept. 3 and will include a booth by Willcox Against Substance Abuse (WASA) and Sonoran Prevention Works as well as other first responder agencies in the area.
Hosted by the Willcox City Police Department, educational presentations will be available to attendees. The Willcox Pool will also be open during the safety fair.
Hot dogs and drinks have been donated and will be available for event attendees. The event will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.
“I would like to invite all members of the community, inside and outside Willcox, to this event. I would also like to thank everyone who is helping to coordinate this event, as well as all who show up. This event will be the first of many like it to come,” said Chief of Police Dale Hadfield. “I am an avid supporter of community policing and think giving the community an event that they can get to know, not only first responders, but all who provided for a healthy community, is a great thing.”
Hadfield told the Range News that to receive food at the event, attendees will be asked to visit five different booths and will recieve a stamp on a card.
“I look forward to seeing everyone there, and I absolutely love serving this community,” Hadfield said.
