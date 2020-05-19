To hear Houston Klump tell it, he didn’t have much of a choice about becoming valedictorian of his class at Bowie High School.
You see, when his brother Ryan gave his valedictorian speech he told their mom, Kimberly, that with only Houston left in school, he’d be the last valedictorian in the family.
“That really motivated me,” Klump said. “Now he can’t say he’s the only one.”
Klump, a Bowie native, will be graduating with a 3.46 grade point average. He worked hard for it, too, he said.
When he was a freshman, a lot of teachers left the school district, forcing him to take his classes online. Over the years, some of the teachers have been replaced, but not all.
He and his classmates have sometimes had to learn without the benefit of teachers right there in the classroom with them. Sometimes it took the online teachers five hours to answer his questions, he said.
The Class of 2020 has five students and he’s the only one who has attended Bowie schools since pre-kindergarten and the only one who attended Bowie High for all four years.
For fun, Klump participates in FFA, showing steers at the county fair, watches scary movies and builds bonfires with his buddies.
He plans on following in his five brothers’ and father, John’s, footsteps. He’ll continue working on the family ranch, Dos Cabezas Cattle Co.
He finds feeding America something noble and he’d love to have a hand in expanding the company, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.