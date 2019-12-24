Community Giving Project

Contributed Photo: Bowie school children from left, Meredith Cota, Sophia Rodriguez, Braxton Goodman, Tucker Klump.

BOWIE: Children were given the opportunity to pick and wrap presents for someone else in the effort to teach the concept of giving.

Children in the Bowie Unified School District #14 were given the chance to choose presents and then wrap them before Christmas. The Giving Project kicked off on December 19 as local children chose items from the Bowie School Community Closet to give to family. The event was run by volunteers and sponsored through closet donation and volunteer effort.

“Over 60 students participated in this awesome learning opportunity. More than 10 parent volunteers showed up to help with the gift wrapping and helping students to select gifts. We are lucky to be working with the Bowie Unified School District to make this Bowie Community a place where everyone not only learns, but also where everyone cares,” said Susan Larabee, who is a great grandma volunteer and orchestrator of the event.

Tags

Load comments