WILLCOX- After being brought into questioning, the secret came out.
On Friday Cody Strauch, 28, of Willcox was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail by the Willcox Police Department in reference to his participation in the burglary of the Range News in November of 2019.
According to the Willcox Police press release regarding the matter, the arrest of Strauch was the result of a lengthy investigation. Leads were developed in the case, as well as evidence left behind indicating Strauch’s participation in the robbery. Once questioned by police, Strauch confessed to his part of the crime and admitted to breaking into the Arizona Range News. Also, Strauch confessed to breaking into the safe with tools, removing the contents. Strauch told the police that he used the undisclosed amount of cash inside the safe to buy cigarettes and threw away the rest of the contents. Also, Strauch admitted to being on an illicit drug at the time of the incident and wished to take full responsibility for the crime.
“I commend the Willcox Police Department and the Investigators assigned to this case as it was solved using good police work, attention to detail and a dedication to the community that I believe is unmatched. I would also like to thank everyone who stepped forward and provided information regarding this case, you are making a difference in this community,” said Director Dale Hadfield.
At this time, Strauch is being charged with possession of burglary tools, third degree burglary, use of a dangerous drug, criminal damage and criminal trespass in the second degree. Also, Strauch is charged with theft. The investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.