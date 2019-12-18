WILLCOX- Animals in Willcox and the surrounding area have just a little more help now thanks to two grants being awarded for their care.
The Willcox Department of Public Safety announced on Tuesday that their Humane Division was awarded two grants by the Arizona Companion Spay and Neuter Committee for 2020. The grants were written by Kelly Colbert, who worked previously at the Willcox Animal Control department.
One grant is for the Willcox Feral Cat Program in the amount of $2,500. The feral cat program includes the trapping of feral cats in the Willcox area while vaccinating them, sterilizing them, and then releasing them back into their natural environments.
A second grant awarded to the division in the amount of $2,500 is intended for the Open Admission Government Welfare Spay and Neuter Program. This grant is specifically for individuals who want to adopt an animal, but are unable to pay the adoption fees associated with the animal.
“Without the support, this level of care would be next to impossible to provide and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” said Director Dale Hadfield in the press release.
“There are always people who are looking to adopt but can’t afford the spay and neuter adoption fee,” said Willcox Humane Officer Eric Peterson. “I think this is a great program to help get dogs to a good home.”
