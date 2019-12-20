WILLCOX — Boxes of tomatoes, watermelons and squash were available last Saturday.
The Borderlands Produce Rescue organization brought the first truckload of the fall of produce to Willcox for those interested in purchase. The City of Willcox and the Willcox Community Food Pantry partnered with the Produce on Wheels With Out Waste (PowWow) Project.
On Saturday, local STEM Club students participated in the early morning volunteerism of boxing the food and sorting produce.
“We appreciate the WMS STEM Club students, teachers, and other volunteers who spent their morning with us. This is an important program that makes healthy eating affordable, and help from community members keep this program thriving,” said Willcox Community Outreach Specialist Jennifer Colby.
In exchange for $12, locals could purchase up to 70 pounds of fruits and vegetables from the PowWow Project. According to the USDA, it is recommended to eat five to nine servings of vegetables and fruits a day.
According to www.precisionnutrition.com, the average human ingests three to four pounds of food daily.
The PowWow Program takes place on the first Saturday of each month, located at the Willcox Community Food Pantry.
