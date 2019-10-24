WILLCOX-Come and dance to familiar tunes played by the Wooden Nickle Band.
The Willcox class of 1959’s reunion is on November 2nd, but there haven’t been many classmates responding to the invitation to dance and dine. In an effort to once again invite the class of ‘59, reunion orchestrators contacted the Range News to boost the power of the invitation and invite the general public who attended Willcox school as well.
The dinner/dance will be located at the Willcox Elks Lodge, with the dinner starting at 6 pm and the dancing beginning at 8 pm. To attend dinner, there will be a $31 charge per person, and to dance a simple donation in the pot would be appreciation.
“This is a last-ditch effort to communicate with the rest of our class,” said reunion orchestrator Linda Neely. “We’re now opening up the invitation to anyone who went to school here. If you grew up here in the 60s, you know who the Wooden Nickle band is. They used to play the old rock and roll, but now they play mostly western music.”
Dinner choices are chicken or steak, and to RSVP individuals who are interested in purchasing dinner have to contact Neely by October 28 at: 520-507-6866.
