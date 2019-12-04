Bootheel Foundation Gives to local Nonprofits

WILLCOX- Western Bank’s Bootheel Foundation donates to nonprofits within the community.
On Giving Tuesday the Bootheel Foundation donated to the Willcox nonprofits: Drive to Feed Kids, Rose Allen Senior Center, Northern Cochise County Hospital Foundation, Willcox Against Substance Abuse (WASA), as well as the Willcox Community Food Pantry.
The Bootheel Foundation is a charitable foundation, which provides funding to charitable projects in areas served by the Western Bank.
“The variety of programming and work these organizations provide ripples out and impacts so many different people throughout the communities Western Bank serves. It is our hope that Bootheel Foundation’s contributions help to widen those ripples to impact even more people,” said Cari Lemon, Western Bank’s Community Marketer in a December 3 news release.
The foundation awarded donations to 25 non-profit organizations, totalling in the amount of $29,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.