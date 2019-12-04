Bootheel Foundation Gives to local Nonprofits
Steve Reeno Photo/Arizona Range News: Representatives of the Drive to Feed Kids, Rose Allen Senior Center, Northern Cochise County Hospital Foundation, Willcox Against Substance Abuse (WASA), as well as the Willcox Community Food Pantry visited via video communication on Tuesday to receive donations.

WILLCOX- Western Bank’s Bootheel Foundation donates to nonprofits within the community.

On Giving Tuesday the Bootheel Foundation donated to the Willcox nonprofits: Drive to Feed Kids, Rose Allen Senior Center, Northern Cochise County Hospital Foundation, Willcox Against Substance Abuse (WASA), as well as the Willcox Community Food Pantry.

The Bootheel Foundation is a charitable foundation, which provides funding to charitable projects in areas served by the Western Bank.

“The variety of programming and work these organizations provide ripples out and impacts so many different people throughout the communities Western Bank serves. It is our hope that Bootheel Foundation’s contributions help to widen those ripples to impact even more people,” said Cari Lemon, Western Bank’s Community Marketer in a December 3 news release.

The foundation awarded donations to 25 non-profit organizations, totalling in the amount of $29,000.

