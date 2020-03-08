COCHISE COUNTY- A car wreck resulted in two deaths and two semi truck wrecks on Saturday.
According to the Department of Public Safety reporting trooper, the first wreck was located near the San Simon point of entry at roughly 4:47pm on Saturday on the I-10 near milepost 386. The first wreck involved a single vehicle accident. The single vehicle was traveling on the eastbound lane when a tire failure occurred, sending the vehicle into a roll. The vehicle was carrying a family of 5 from Texas. The mother and the 19-year-old daughter were ejected from the vehicle and passed away at the scene. When the daughter was ejected, she was thrown into oncoming traffic, and was hit by a semi truck traveling in the opposite direction.
The names of the family involved in the wreck have not been released. However, the father of the family and the two sons were transported to the University Medical Center in Tucson. One of the minors is being held with non-life threatening injuries. The father and the other son have been released.
Due to the nature of the crash, both lanes were closed and a line of vehicles waited for the scene to be cleared on Saturday. Eventually I-10 traffic had to be rerouted through San Simon.
While traffic was waiting for the scene to be cleared, two semi truck wrecks occurred after multiple trucks plowed into each other. The second semi truck wreck occurred near milepost 382, and involved three trucks. The first occurred at milepost 383 and also included two trucks. The first semi truck incident was located at milepost 382, involving the single vehicle crash. The truck wrecks caused multiple minor injuries and involved 6 semi trucks total.
The scene of the accidents was cleared at roughly 2:00 am on Sunday morning and the road was reopened. Willcox emergency medical services were called to the scene multiple times, and transported multiple individuals to Northern Cochise Community Medical Center as well as Tucson.
