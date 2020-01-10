WILLCOX- Free presentations are available to the public, courtesy of the upcoming Wings Over Willcox festival.
The upcoming Wings Over Willcox birding festival is on January 17-19, 2020, and will be the 27th annual Wings over Willcox event. Multiple presenters have been signed up for the event. Each of these presentations will be in the Willcox Community Center on Stewart Street in Willcox. Here is the preview of presenters as well as their focus. For more information, online viewers can visit http://www.wingsoverwillcox.com.
Friday January 17, 2020
11:30-12:30 Presenter Mark Hart
Presentation: “Recent History of Borderlands Jaguars”
Southeast Arizona and southwest New Mexico are the only locations in
the United States where jaguars have been sighted in the past twenty years. In late 2016,
two jaguars were present in the region, one in the Huachuca Mountains and the other in the Dos
Cabezas. Earlier that year a video surfaced of a third jaguar in the Santa Rita Mountains. The
video caused an international sensation, but that jaguar hasn't been seen since. Although the
Huachucas jaguar came to a bad end in Mexico, its return there was biologically significant.
Meantime, the Dos Cabezas jaguar has persisted south of Willcox since. This presentation will
examine how the presence of these endangered species in the region pose unique challenges for wildlife and land managers, and how they have made even more popular among the general
public trail camera technology.
1:30 - 2:30 pm Presenter Steve Marlatt
Presentation: “Sandhill Cranes”
Glorious Sandhill Cranes! Learn more about the birds that started our birding festival – everything you wanted to know about the oldest (going back more than 65 million years) and one of America’s most magnificent birds.
3:00 - 4:00 pm Presenter Larry Fellows
Presentation: “Butterflies in Southern Arizona”
“Finding butterflies is a lot like hunting deer, quail, ducks, elk, etc. One
major difference is that instead of shooting thee little insects with a gun or catching them in a
net, I ‘shoot’ them with my camera! Each butterfly species, like the animals mentioned, lives in
a specific environment and has its own characteristic behavior. In other words, you have to be at the right place at the right time to find them. I will briefly discuss the butterfly life cycle,
habitats, and activities of some of the common species in southern AZ,” wrote Fellows.
Saturday, January 18, 2020
9:00 - 10:00 am Presenter Karen Krebbs
Presentation: “Bats”
10:00 - 11:00 am Presenter Gail Morris
Presentation: “Divergent Migration Destinations and Multiple Overwintering Strategies of Monarch Butterflies in the Southwestern United States”
In this educational seminar, viewers can comprehend the findings of related to the tagging of over 18,000 monarchs, which unveiling a treasure trove of new insights about the monarch migration in the Southwest. Seminar attendees may learn about the challenges of their migration and breeding in the region and the public can create ideal habitats to
help monarchs thrive.
11:30 - 12:30 pm Presenter Dr. Michael Bogan
Presentation: “Floods and droughts don't scare me! Tales from aquatic insects in southern Arizona”
Presentation attendees are invited to join Bogan in learning about the diversity of aquatic insects and how they survive extreme weather events.
SUN January 19, 2020
10:00 - 11:00 am Presenter Howard Bethel
Presentation: “History of the Willcox Playa”
Individuals attending this seminar are invited to explore what many visitors consider a bleak and inhospitable bowl of sand and dust. In 1966, the Playa was designated a national natural
landmark, and has been designated as one of 21 Arizona Heritage Waters sites. During
the presentation, we will explore the geologic history of the playa, its ecological importance, and
biological diversity today along with other historical facts and stories related to the Playa.
