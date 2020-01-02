blood
Brooke Curley Photo/Arizona Range News: Mayra Guzman/Lopez donates blood.

WILLCOX- Locals gave blood in the effort to assist the blood shortage crisis.

On December 27 locals gathered at the Willcox Senior Center to donate blood to the Red Cross in the effort to curb the ongoing blood shortage crisis. The blood drive was orchestrated by the Willcox high school Future Medical Professions class. Although the Red Cross gave the class the goal of 25 pints collected, the class collected a whopping 30 pints.

“It’s been kind of successful today there’s been a bunch of people in. We didn’t think because of the holidays that people would show up, but it’s amazing how people show up to help a small town group,” said drive orchestrator and student Kaitlyn Burkhead.

