Grant Allred was awarded the William J. Bone Scholarship at Eastern Arizona College’s annual Scholarship Banquet in October.

THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College’s 35th annual Scholarship Banquet was held last month to recognize the scholastic achievements of nearly 100 EAC students, including one from Bowie.

The banquet, held at EAC’s campus in Thatcher, recognized donors and recipients of 60 scholarships. Many of the scholarships are annually funded by the generous contributions of various organizations and individuals, while others are endowed scholarships funded by the earnings provided by the gifts of donors.

Grant Allred, of Bowie, son of Melanie and Jared Allred, was awarded the William J. Bone Scholarship, which is presented to deserving students who have been determined to possess personal integrity, good moral character and good citizenship.

For more information about EAC’s donor scholarships, or to create or endow a scholarship, call David Udall, director of EAC’s Foundation, at 928-428-8296; visit the website at https://www.eacalumni.org; and like the foundation on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/eacalumni.org/.

