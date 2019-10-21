WILLCOX—Visitors traveled from all over to start the weekend in Willcox with wine.
This year’s Fall Wine Festival kicked off with several new activities, including a Railroad Park fund-raiser dinner Friday night, a Hallo-wine dance Saturday night and a new antique vendor space titled Vintage Village. Local wineries made their appearance, numbering 15 at this festival, and there were at least 40 different vendors selling everything from food to art. Also, the festival included the Four Peaks Brewery as a way to serve all of the festival attendees. As for entertainment, the Fall Festival boasted two stages with consistent live music.
“The people are friendly, and we like to come to the festival twice a year. They have the best wine in Arizona and the people are friendly, more friendly than in Napa Valley (California),” said festivalgoer Dennese Buffalo, who was visiting from Tucson.
The Range News spoke to Birds and Barrels Vineyards owner Chad Preston on Friday night regarding the benefit dinner and his view of the festival. Birds and Barrels is one of the newest additions to the Cochise-Graham Wine Council.
“We’ve only been open for a little over a year, and we had a really good harvest this year,” Preston said. “I think it looks great. This is our first time here and seeing everything, but I think the turnout is great. We have a lot of locals, we have a lot of people from the Phoenix area and the Tucson area, so I think it’s great.”
The festival spanned from Friday night, beginning with the benefit dinner, through Sunday afternoon when the festival came to a close.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.