Willcox Police

Willcox Police

 Contributed Photo

WILLCOX- The Willcox Police Department lost all power on Monday night. 

The Willcox Police Department restored their systems half-power by Tuesday morning. As of roughly 9am on Tuesday morning, the phone and computer operations were restored to the Willcox Police Department. All communicative lines are now reopened. 

This article was updated on Tuesday, at 10:30 am. 

