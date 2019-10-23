WILLCOX- Produce by the pounds to be available to Willcox residents once again.
The Borderlands Produce Rescue organization will be bringing truckloads of produce to Willcox for those interested in purchase. The City of Willcox and the Willcox Community Food Pantry are partnering to host the Produce on Wheels With Out Waste (POWWOW) project, which is sourced by the Borderlands Food Rescue. The days of produce distribution are the first Saturdays of the month from 8 am to 11 am. The distribution will be launched this year at the Willcox Community Food Pantry lot at 200 West Downen Street. In exchange for $12, locals can attain up to 70 pounds of fruits and vegetables from the distribution.
“The program saw, on average, over 100 families each POWWOW. The reception was incredibly positive during the last program and we are ecstatic to see it continue further,” said Willcox Community Outreach Specialist Jennifer Colby. “Volunteers are essential to making a project of this magnitude successful. We encourage businesses, churches, and organizations to lend their time as a group (to the POWWOW project). But all are invited to participate. Locals are the backbone of this city and showing their support is what keeps community programs like these going.”
Colby told the Range News that the POWWOW minimizes food waste, and brings the community together. Also, the project provides fresh and healthy foods to the community at affordable prices.
“Through this program, we are able to ensure that everyone has access to nutritious food,” said Colby. “Also, every volunteer gets a free 35 pounds of produce.”
