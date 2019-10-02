BOWIE — Cochise County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay has appointed John Klump to serve on the Bowie Unified School District Board.

Klump applied for the seat after a vacancy was announced effective Aug. 29. He is a graduate of the Bowie school district, as was his father and five of his children. He has another son due to graduate and two grandchildren are currently enrolled in the district.

His wife Kim served on the school board for 12 years.

“The Klump family has a vested interest in the school district, they support school programs like the national FFA organization, and John Klump has volunteered his services numerous times,” Clay said. “He is greatly admired and respected by the community and looks forward to being a part of the Bowie team.”

Tags

Load comments