BOWIE — Cochise County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay has appointed John Klump to serve on the Bowie Unified School District Board.
Klump applied for the seat after a vacancy was announced effective Aug. 29. He is a graduate of the Bowie school district, as was his father and five of his children. He has another son due to graduate and two grandchildren are currently enrolled in the district.
His wife Kim served on the school board for 12 years.
“The Klump family has a vested interest in the school district, they support school programs like the national FFA organization, and John Klump has volunteered his services numerous times,” Clay said. “He is greatly admired and respected by the community and looks forward to being a part of the Bowie team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.