WILLCOX- If you came upon someone overdosing on opioids would you know what to do?
On Tuesday night the WASA (Willcox Against Substance Abuse) invited Laura Morehouse for the second time this year, teaching a class specifically on opioid overdose and the opioid antidote Naloxone. WASA orchestrated a class specifically for community professionals such as firefighters and police officers, and regular community members. Each class lasted roughly an hour and was located at the Willcox Community Center. However, one of the biggest elements of the training included the announcement that WASA intends to hold a training event for individuals interested in learning how to educate others in the community on Naloxone use and opioid overdose prevention.
“Sonoran prevention works, SPW, their new strategic plan is shifting their focus to little communities like ours. So when they heard that we wanted to do these trainings on our own and even bring them to communities like San Simon and Bowie, it kind of aligned perfectly with their new plan which I thought was really exciting. So coming in 2020 they are going to have a Train the Trainer session,” said Aileen Lee, who is a Vista worker for Northern Cochise Community Hospital and was helping WASA conduct the training event. “Obviously myself and Alisha will be there, but we’re hoping that other members of the community who would like to give back and train other people would be willing to train other people who would like to participate as well. So the goal is not only to continue our yearly training in Willcox but to also bring them to other communities. Earlier today we had a law enforcement training and we had people from San Simon drive all the way here so we really just want to bring this to them.”
The professional training, which included police officers from Willcox and San Simon as well as volunteer fire fighters, was very well attended.
“I would like to thank WASA for coordinating this training through the University of Arizona. I would also like to thank Sonoran Prevention Works for providing free Naloxone to the community,” said Willcox Director of Public Safety Dale Hadfield. “The police department used this opportunity as a refresher course in preparation to saving a loved one who suffers an overdose. If one person is saved then we have done our job. Again, thank you to all that attended.”
Free Naloxone packets were distributed to those who went through the training. If anyone is interested in obtaining Naloxone, it is available at the WASA office.
