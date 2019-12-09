WILLCOX — When a street is closed it can benefit some and prove to be a disadvantage to others.
The Range News was approached by Larry Hubbard regarding the connection between Haskell and McCourt streets in Willcox. The intersection has been closed by the city, and the land has been abandoned by the city to the owner of Sunset Inn.
Hubbard said he was unable to find any permits from the Arizona Department of Transportation for the ongoing project. Hubbard expressed concerned over the lack of signage, and the road being closed hindering some access to the hospital, and Fire and Police departments. Hubbard said he had contacted Arizona Department of Transportation regarding the situation.
“The city followed proper procedure for vacating public right-of-way and notified Willcox residents on two separate City Council agendas about vacating McCourt Street. Your source was unable to find permits for the project because, as the ADOT District Engineer Bill Harmon stated, ‘(He) found no encroachments inside the highway right-of-way or unsafe conditions.’ When work is conducted on Haskell Avenue, that will be between ADOT and the owner of Sunset Inn and not the city. As far as his other concerns, residents who live on McCourt continue to have multiple access points to the hospital, Police and Fire,” said Willcox City Manager Caleb Blaschke.
Blaschke stressed that city road maintenance is an expense and that roads with curves create a safer environment for homeowners because they are a natural traffic-calming device. He added that the new owner has created economic development by taking ownership of the street, improving the values of adjacent properties.
Reviewing the April 4, 2019, Willcox City Council meeting minutes, the Range News found no individuals who spoke for or against the proposed road closure.
On Aug. 1, 2019, the motion to abandon the portion of McCourt Street was once again brought to the City Council and was unanimously approved. Again, there were no statements offered by the public for or against the issue.
City Council meeting agendas, minutes and background packets are posted online for public viewing at www.cityofwillcox.org.
