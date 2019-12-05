WILLCOX- Help is available for those who have difficulties bringing their properties up to code.
The City of Willcox has received a grant by AmeriCorps which provides the City of Willcox with a team of 12 individuals to work on local projects beginning on January 10 and continuing to April 4 of 2020.
The team will be working on cleaning up local properties belonging to individuals who are elderly or disabled, or for any other reason cannot maintain the property themselves. The cleanup work will include weed abatement, repairing fences, tree trimming, roof repair, as well as installing wheelchair ramps. The homeowner receiving assistance from the team would be responsible for purchasing maintenance supplies.
Aside from property maintenance, the team will be working with the Wings over Willcox festival, as well as canal maintenance.
"The City Council and the City Manager are constantly looking for ways to make the most of the resources Willcox has, and this grant is an outgrowth of that commitment,” said Jordan Parrish, who is a Business Engagement Specialist. “We're really excited that these volunteers will be here to help out the community, and we're just as excited to show them just how welcoming Willcox can be."
If you know of a friend or neighbor who could benefit from this program, please contact jparrish@willcox.az.gov or fill out the form on https://forms.gle/DG2BnEsiPQNhQr8f7 .
