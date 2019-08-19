August 12
8:59 a.m. — Officers took a report of a theft of batteries from the Bus Barn at the High School.
10:08 a.m. — Officers took a report of a criminal damage done to a residence in the 700 block of N. Mesa. The wall and windows were damaged.
12:38 p.m. — Officers took a report of criminal damage (graffiti) done to the small ramada at Keiller Park.
1:14 p.m. — A female subject came to the Police Department to report a credit card fraud. The subject was a county resident so the case was turned over to Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
10:11 p.m. — Officers responded to the Royal Western for a disorderly subject. The male subject was arrested and booked into jail.
3:14 a.m. — Medics responded to the 6000 block of E. Cattle Dr. for a 78-year-old female with leg pain. The patient refused medical service.
August 14
10:23 a.m. — Medics responded to Cameron and Fort Grant for chest pains at the mobile clinic. One patient was taken to N.C.C.H.
10:56 a.m. — Officers responded to Day’s Inn for a welfare check. One female was transported to the hospital.
2:33 p.m. — Officers responded to the elementary school for a fire alarm. Per Officers, the school was performing a fire drill.
5:47 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to I-10, MP 372 for a 26 year-old female complaining of severe abdominal pain. The patient was flown to Tucson.
6:40 p.m. — Officers arrested a male on three warrants, two were out of Willcox Police Department one was out of Cochise County Sheriff's Office. The subject was booked into jail. Emergency Medical Service was requested to respond but no units were available. Willcox Fire was able to assist.
August 15
8:44 a.m. — Officers responded to Austin and Fremont for a found moto-cross bike.
8:49 a.m. — Medics responded to a residence for a lift assist.
5:31 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to W. Hansen Rd. for an 81-year-old male who had fallen. The patient was taken to N.C.C.H. for treatment.
6:44 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service, Willcox Fire Department and Officers responded to Ft. Grant and Marguerite Rd. for a two vehicle accident. One patient was transported to N.C.C.H. for treatment.
8:20 p.m. — Officers arrested, cited and released a male subject for possessing drug paraphernalia and false reporting.
August 16
7:54 a.m. — An officer was dispatched to the Police Department for threatening text messages sent to a male subject
12:05 p.m. — An officer responded to a residence for a report of a male subject who was trying to offer a young girl a ride home. Press release was issued to the public.
5:41 p.m. — Officers responded to the overpass at MP 336 for a report of a male subject on the overpass looking over the railing. All was OK, subject was just walking home.
8:32 p.m. — Officers responded to Keiller Park for a report of criminal damage done to a vehicle.
9:51 p.m. — Units received a report of a civil matter that occurred at the Desert Car Wash. No report was taken
12:26 a.m. — An officer cited and released a male subject at Airport & Casas Lindas for driving on a suspended license. The Vehicle was impounded by Barnetts Towing.
