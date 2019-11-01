WILLCOX — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors is inviting applications for the position of constable for Justice Precinct 4.
Anyone interested should submit a resume, along with a letter of interest, and at least three professional references. Applicants should also provide a statement regarding why they are interested in being appointed constable.
In order to be considered, candidates must live in the Precinct 4 district of Willcox.
Applications should be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, to Clerk of the Board, 1415 Melody Lane, Building G, Bisbee, AZ 85603.
Public notice of this application process will be published in the Arizona Range News on Nov. 6 and 13.
For further information about the duties of a constable visit https://www.azleg.gov/viewDocument/?docName=http://www.azleg.gov/ars/22/00131.htm.
