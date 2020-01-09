WILLCOX- After contesting the initial results, Willcox Middle School and Willcox Elementary School have earned a B grade.
The initial results of the Arizona State Board of Education school grades were released in November of 2019. However, the Willcox School District disputed the initial grades of the Willcox Elementary and Willcox Middle School due to the fact that the school was having computer issues during the initial report requests.
“They (the middle school and elementary school) are also B schools. That is a major accomplishment for us. We’ve been up and down, we’ve had A schools and C schools. Through their hard work they’ve all achieved that B ranking,” said Willcox School Superintendent Kevin Davis at the Willcox School Board meeting on Tuesday night.
What are the schools graded on?
The system measures year to year student academic growth, proficiency on English language arts, math and science, the proficiency and academic growth of English language learners, indicators that an elementary student is ready for success in high school and that high school students are ready to succeed in a career or higher education and high school graduation rates.-azsbe.az.gov
What do the grades mean?
A: Excellent performance, significant growth, high graduation rates, and higher performance than the state average.
B: High performance on the statewide assessment. This grade includes significant student educational growth as well as higher graduation rates and proficiency than the state average.
C: Performing. This grade is given to the schools that are adequate but need improvement in growth, graduation rate, and proficiency.
D: Performing minimally. This grade is given to schools performing inadequately in proficiency, graduation rates, and growth.
F: This grade is a failing grade, which means the school is below 67% performance, and the performance in graduation rates and growth is in the bottom 5% of the state.
