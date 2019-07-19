DRAGOON — The Amerind Museum is among the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona CORE Grant recipients.
However, the amount of the grant is not being disclosed.
“The CFSA has chosen not to divulge the amounts granted to their awardees and Amerind has chosen to follow suit,” said Annie Larkin, associate curator of public programs, said in an e-mail to Arizona Range News.
The only amount disclosed was the total amount granted — $500,000 — to 23 different nonprofit organizations in Pima, Santa Cruz, Yuma and Cochise counties.
“Amerind is so proud and thrilled to be a CORE Grant recipient allowing us to reach a wider audience leading to a greater understanding and knowledge of Indigenous peoples and cultures of the Americas. The CORE Grant will propel Amerind into the world spotlight by making us the best museum everyone has seen — a gem that is no longer hidden; a place where Indigenous voices are heard,” said Christine Szuter, Amerind president and CEO, in announcing the grant.
Amerind Museum describes its mission to “foster and promote knowledge and understanding of the Native Peoples of the Americas through research, education, conservation and community engagement.”
The Amerind Museum, at 2100 N. Amerind Rd. in Dragoon, is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is closed Mondays and major holidays.
