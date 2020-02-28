WILLCOX — There’s something to do for kiddos as young as 4 during spring break.
The City of Willcox and Willcox Against Substance Abuse (WASA) is working together to sponsor the Spring Break Camp. The camp runs from March 9 to March 12, and will cost $20 per day or $65 for the four-day week. Meals are included.
“This is the city's first spring break camp and we hope that it is successful enough to become a recurring program. Many parents will be working over spring break and finding a babysitter can be difficult. This camp makes things easier for working parents. We provide two meals for the day along with engaging activities to make this somewhere that kids are excited to go to each day. And with WASA's insight, we hope to mirror the great success of their camps over the past three decades,” said Willcox Community Outreach Specialist Jennifer Colby.
Americorps teams of young adult volunteers will be hosting the programs and the camp will be located at Willcox schools.
Individuals interested in the program may call the WASA office at the Willcox High School library.
