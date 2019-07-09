WILLCOX — Locals enjoyed a fireworks display at the Willcox High School field last Thursday night.
Families filled the field, sitting on lawn chairs and blankets as they waited for the annual fireworks show to begin. The Range News was invited behind the scenes of the show to where the Willcox Fire Department set the scene for the night’s entertainment.
There were several more boxes this year than last, but the number of fireworks remained roughly the same. The Willcox fire crew separated the boxes so that they didn’t accidentally set each other off, while Chief Dale Hadfield orchestrated the show as he and his men set off the fireworks.
