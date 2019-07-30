COCHISE COUNTY — School days are around the corner once again.

Classes begin at Cochise School on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 8 a.m. The school is welcoming a new fourth-grade teacher, Linda McCann, and Libby Wilson will begin teaching fifth-to eighth-grade science classes.

Students may buy their daily lunch for $1.95 (extra milk will cost $.35), but students who qualify may receive free or reduced-price ($.40) meals. A new free or reduced-price meal application must be completed each year.

San Simon School will also begin classes Wednesday, Aug. 7. Breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. and classes start at 7:50 a.m. New student enrollment packets are available Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Open enrollment students must be approved through the open enrollment process.

Students may buy breakfast for $1.25 and lunch for $3, but students who qualify may receive free or reduced-price meals ($.25 for breakfast, $.40 for lunch). Applications may be obtained at the main office or printed from the school website, www.sansimon.org.

Wesleyan Preschool and Childcare, in Willcox, is accepting children ages 1-4 for enrollment, with preschool starting Aug. 7. The school will hold a parent night July 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Parents may feel free to stop by with their child for a tour or to ask questions.

Willcox Unified School District also starts classes Aug. 7. Classes at Willcox Middle School and High School will begin at 7:45 a.m., with Willcox Elementary School classes starting at 8 a.m.

Students may buy breakfast for $2 and lunch for $2.50 at the elementary school, breakfast for $2.25 and lunch for $2.85 at the middle school, and breakfast for $3 and lunch for $3.25 at the high school. Qualifying students may receive free or reduced-price meals. Applications are available on the district website at https://www.wusd13.org/Food-Service.

