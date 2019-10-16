WILLCOX- As temperatures begin to dip the birds fly South as questions flutter regarding the 2020 festival.
Over the past 6 months the Wings Over Willcox (WOW) Birding and Nature Festival has officially been enveloped in the Willcox Nature Association 501C3. The upcoming festival is on January 17-19, 2020, and will be the 27th annual Wings over Willcox event. One of the main changes to the festival is that this year the Willcox Nature Association is running the festival. The Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture bid adieu to the Wings Over Willcox Birding and Nature Festival in May of 2019. The existing Chamber of Commerce board agreed to give whatever funds that belong to the Wings Over Willcox Festival to the new Willcox Nature Association, as well as whatever domain names and assets are needed by the festival.
The Range News contacted Homer Hansen, who created the nonprofit and is also one of the leaders of the Wings Over Willcox planning committee regarding the ongoing festival changes.
Arizona Range News: Is there anything different from last years' festival?
Hansen: We are definitely working hard to rebuild the festival to return it to what it used to be - one significant difference is that we will have a banquet with a keynote speaker – that hasn’t happened during the past three years. The banquet is a wonderful gathering that really caps the weekend for the festival participants, and just as important to us, it supports the local community (the Elk’s Lodge in this case) by having this function. It has always been important to the founders of WOW to benefit local businesses and organizations with the festival activities.
Arizona Range News: What are your thoughts about the upcoming festival?
Hansen: Everyone realizes that there is a lot of rebuilding to be done for the festival and limited time to prepare for January, but all the “old-timers” are very enthusiastic that WOW is back in good hands and everyone is looking forward to this year. The committee’s goal for 2020 is “quality, not quantity.” We cannot offer all the tours, seminars, and educational activities that we did five years ago, but we are going to do our best to offer outstanding and memorable experiences for what we do offer.
