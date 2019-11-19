WILLCOX — Business location maps, front-line customer service and getting to know each other encompassed the mixer Thursday night.
Businesses from Willcox as well as Cochise County were present at the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture mixer located at the SureStay Plus Willcox hotel.
Timothy Anderson, the new director of the hotel, introduced himself and said that the hotel is newly remodeled, and several rooms were showcased that evening.
“The only thing we didn’t replace were the bathtubs,” Anderson said.
Business owners who attended the mixer were quick to provide feedback as to what they wanted when it came to local advertising opportunities and networking. Multiple individuals spoke out about the following needs:
• Pamphlet kiosks in local high-traffic areas
• A business map highlighting food and lodging for tourists
• Local advertisement networking
• Internet business presentation classes
Cheryl Moss, a chamber board member who orchestrated the event with Anderson, greeted everyone to the standing-room-only event and explained that any business that wanted to be in the Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture — in Willcox or from the surrounding areas — was welcome.
“The city has taken on a lot of tourism (advertising), and we’re just going to back off and take care of our local businesses. We’re trying to keep them all in business and let people know that they are here for business. So we’re excited about it,” Moss said. “There are lots of good things moving forward. Give us your suggestions (and becoming) board members would be great. Anyone who wants to help would be great; let’s get it done.”
The chamber currently has four board members and has received five more applications for board members.
At this time, the chamber intends to go on with its annual Christmas Parade, as well as classes for chamber members on advertising, bookkeeping and customer service.
