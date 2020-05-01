ARN NEWlogo_clr.jpg

Sarah Keith, publisher of the Arizona Range News, would like to warn people of a potential scam that is taking place.

A reader called today to advise the newspaper she'd received a call informing her that Wick Communications had sold the Arizona Range News and she needed to renew her subscription online at a specific website.

Wick Communications has not sold the Arizona Range News and readers should not take any action should they receive a similar call. People should never provide personal information, such as credit card numbers, to individuals over-the-phone or on websites they are unfamiliar with. 

