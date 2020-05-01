Sarah Keith, publisher of the Arizona Range News, would like to warn people of a potential scam that is taking place.
A reader called today to advise the newspaper she'd received a call informing her that Wick Communications had sold the Arizona Range News and she needed to renew her subscription online at a specific website.
Wick Communications has not sold the Arizona Range News and readers should not take any action should they receive a similar call. People should never provide personal information, such as credit card numbers, to individuals over-the-phone or on websites they are unfamiliar with.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.