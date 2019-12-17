WILLCOX — Flying in on a helicopter to the excitement of all the children present, Santa Claus visited Maid Rite Feeds at the end of the annual Drive to Feed Kids food drive, jacket and socks donation drive.
This is the fifth annual collection by Maid Rite Feeds. Since September, Maid Rite Feeds have been collecting coats and continued a sock drive. The store itself purchased a large pallet of food for their annual food box donations.
This year, 70 families were gifted with the food boxes. According to Maid Rite Feeds co-owner Cheryl Moss, this is the same number as last year’s box donation and she said she hopes to be able to donate 100 boxes eventually. Families who applied for the boxes also received socks, shoes, and coats as well as toys.
“I would like to thank the whole community because we couldn’t do it without the community support. We get so much support and every day people want to help with this,” Moss said.
Santa arrived to the scene riding in a Lifenet helicopter.
