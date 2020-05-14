Bowie High School

John Houston Klump

John Houston Klump (valedictorian): SSVEC, Southwest Brangus Breeders Association, Willcox Agriculture Trade Show, Cochise College, Marguerite Cook Memorial Scholarship

Alyssa Landt: Cochise College

Judy Tumlinson: Cochise College

Destiny Bragg: Cochise College

Morgan Murray: Cochise College

Willcox High School

Dakota Finle(valedictorian): SSVEC Scholarship

Sherry Gunther Adams: Lambda Chi Omega Beta Chapter Scholarship

Tapanga Alexander: Valley Telecom Group Scholarship

Laura Dunham: Lambda Chi Omega Beta Chapter Scholarship, SSVEC Scholarship, Valley Telecom Group Scholarship

Daniella Chairez-Pando: Lambda Chi Omega Beta Chapter Scholarship, Valley Telecom Group Scholarship, SSVEC Scholarship

Jonathan Garcia: Lambda Chi Omega Beta Chapter Scholarship, SSVEC Scholarship

Caiden Hall: Valley Telecom Group Scholarship

Kayleen Jansen: Valley Telecom Group Scholarship

Angelica Martinez: Lambda Chi Omega Beta Chapter Scholarship

Angeliana Martinez: Valley Telecom Group Scholarship, SSVEC Scholarship

Ashley Riggs: Valley Telecom Group Scholarship, SSVEC Scholarship

Derek Terry: Valley Telecom Group Scholarship

*Cochise College is giving $500 to each graduating senior from Willcox High School who attends Cochise College.

San Simon High School

Andrew Gordon (valedictorian)NAU Lumberjack Scholarship, Cochise Cowboy Poetry Scholarship, See What Club Scholarship, Willcox Cowbelles Scholarship

Ulises Guillen: Valley TeleCom, SSVEC, Sew What Club Scholarship, Maz and Clara Curtis Bennett Scholarship

Nyomi Hernandez: Valley TeleCom

Richard Pavis: William J. Bone

Marlene Rivera: Chiricahua Gallery, Valley TeleCom Scholarship, Sew What Club Scholarship, SSVEC Scholarship, Ramona Gomez Memorial Scholarship, Eastern Arizona College Merit Scholarship

