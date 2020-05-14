Bowie High School
John Houston Klump (valedictorian): SSVEC, Southwest Brangus Breeders Association, Willcox Agriculture Trade Show, Cochise College, Marguerite Cook Memorial Scholarship
Alyssa Landt: Cochise College
Judy Tumlinson: Cochise College
Destiny Bragg: Cochise College
Morgan Murray: Cochise College
Willcox High School
Dakota Finley (valedictorian): SSVEC Scholarship
Sherry Gunther Adams: Lambda Chi Omega Beta Chapter Scholarship
Tapanga Alexander: Valley Telecom Group Scholarship
Laura Dunham: Lambda Chi Omega Beta Chapter Scholarship, SSVEC Scholarship, Valley Telecom Group Scholarship
Daniella Chairez-Pando: Lambda Chi Omega Beta Chapter Scholarship, Valley Telecom Group Scholarship, SSVEC Scholarship
Jonathan Garcia: Lambda Chi Omega Beta Chapter Scholarship, SSVEC Scholarship
Caiden Hall: Valley Telecom Group Scholarship
Kayleen Jansen: Valley Telecom Group Scholarship
Angelica Martinez: Lambda Chi Omega Beta Chapter Scholarship
Angeliana Martinez: Valley Telecom Group Scholarship, SSVEC Scholarship
Ashley Riggs: Valley Telecom Group Scholarship, SSVEC Scholarship
Derek Terry: Valley Telecom Group Scholarship
*Cochise College is giving $500 to each graduating senior from Willcox High School who attends Cochise College.
San Simon High School
Andrew Gordon (valedictorian): NAU Lumberjack Scholarship, Cochise Cowboy Poetry Scholarship, See What Club Scholarship, Willcox Cowbelles Scholarship
Ulises Guillen: Valley TeleCom, SSVEC, Sew What Club Scholarship, Maz and Clara Curtis Bennett Scholarship
Nyomi Hernandez: Valley TeleCom
Richard Pavis: William J. Bone
Marlene Rivera: Chiricahua Gallery, Valley TeleCom Scholarship, Sew What Club Scholarship, SSVEC Scholarship, Ramona Gomez Memorial Scholarship, Eastern Arizona College Merit Scholarship
