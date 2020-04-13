Monica “Mo” Sheldon, the new CEO of the Northern Cochise Community Hospital, has long believed in one thing.
“It’s all about taking care of the patients. Putting the patients first,” said Sheldon. “That’s what we do. We take care of people.”
Sheldon, who started her job April 6, said she doesn’t intend to change anything about NCCH unless it is an emergency.
She lauded the staff’s preparation for COVID-19 prior to her arrival. The precautionary measures being taken at the hospital are unprecedented, she said.
Sheldon said unfortunately, the necessary supplies to handle COVID-19 are currently “slim” at the NCCH.
“We don’t know what the surge will be like. The critical message is for people to take heed,” Sheldon said. “Just be very, very mindful because whether or not there are enough supplies in the state and in any given community will be largely dependent on how well we as a society respond to the guidance that has been given.”
NCCH is now branching into telemedicine temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the effort to reduce exposure to patients and staff, she said.
Telemedicine appointments will be for:
Established patients only. New patients must still be seen in person.
Medication refills
Lab follow ups
Asymptomatic suspected COVID-19 exposure
Appointments may be up to 30 minutes long, Sheldon said.
These visits would be especially useful for individuals who are well or need medication refills. Clinics usually cannot do telemedicine in this type, but the guidelines have been relaxed due to the COVID-19 situation, she said.
Sheldon is from Sierra Vista and considers moving to Willcox as coming home. She attended the University of Arizona and received a bachelor’s degree in business and she attended graduate school in Lubbock, Texas.
She has worked in rural hospitals outside of Houston, Fort Worth and Spokane.
Sheldon says she especially appreciates working in a rural community because of the relationship between the providers and the community.
Working in a rural community means caring for neighbors and friends and it’s just more personal, she said.
